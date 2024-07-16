2024.07.16 17:32

Parliament approves Šimonytė as PM

 
On Tuesday, 16 July, the Seimas of Lithuania approved Ingrida Šimonytė as Prime Minister.

Sixty-nine MPs voted for her candidacy, 30 voted against and 25 abstained.

During discussions in parliament, MP Andrius Vyšniauskas, chairman of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat (TS-LKD) political group, stressed that there was no alternative to the current centre-right coalition and it was pointless to cause unnecessary chaos in the country with several months to go until the next parliamentary election.

As reported, the Government returned its powers last Friday, 12 July, when President Gitanas Nausėda took oath for his second term of office. On Monday, the president nominated Šimonytė as prime minister and the Seimas held the vote on Tuesday.

