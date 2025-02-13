Paluckas defends PM’s residence repairs that cost EUR 90,000

"I am not acquainted with the estimated costs. The issue is being solved as the residence […] had not been renovated for a decade. This is not my personal property, this is the property of the state," Paluckas said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.
The prime minister added that he will not only live in the house but also receive foreign guests.
Representative of the Office of the Government, Aušra Ramoškaitė, confirmed to the news website 15min.lt on Thursday that the renovation of the 600 square metre prime minister’s residence would cost around EUR 90,000. This includes painting of walls and ceiling, replacement of flooring, furniture, lamps, curtains and gym equipment.