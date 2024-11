Kondratovičius is current head of Vilnius District Administration, and Jakubauskienė is the head of the Institute of Health Sciences at Faculty of Medicine of Vilnius University.

Kondratovičus was initially considered as new minister of transport and communications, according to 15 minučių. His name surfaced after Nerijus Cesiulis refused his potential nomination on Saturday, saying he wants to continue as Alytus mayor.