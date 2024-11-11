Paluckas assures German SocDems of no antisemitism in coalition

"This morning, we also spoke with the chair of the German Social Democrats, and we discussed this situation. No doubt they are observing that, given that we are strategic partners and have serious bilateral commitments. I have explained the situation as it actually is. In order not to allow them to obtain the impression from inaccurate quotes on social networks or in the media," Paluckas told reporters in the Seimas on Monday.
"There is not and there will not be any antisemitism in the Social Democrat-run Government and coalition," he said when asked to elaborate on the factual situation he presented to the Germans.
German Social Democrat Michael Roth, head of the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee, on Saturday criticised the LSDP’s plan to build a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn.
"Dear comrades in Lithuania, forming coalitions is never an easy thing! But Socialdemocrats are always and everywhere committed to freedom and human rights. An alliance with an antisemitic party is incompatible with our values. Think about it if you wanna stay in our Party of European Socialists family!" he said on X.
Paluckas highlighted that looking after each other is a normal practice in the European Social Democratic family. He reiterated having provided all the relevant information about the LSDP’s coalition partners to the colleagues in Germany.
The prime ministerial candidate also revealed his party had been approached by some of the embassies over Nemunas Dawn as the coalition partner.
"I do not recall the whole list, but I certainly had to talk to a lot of heads of diplomatic missions. The US, Germany, Israel, Canada, Armenia, Latvia, Estonia. The issue was discussed for quite a long time," Paluckas said.