Paleckis convicted of defaming Lithuania’s partisans

However, he was acquitted of defaming MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas. The court ruled that politicians and other public figures should be more tolerant of harsher criticism even if it is unjustified.

Paleckis made the statements in question over the phone from prison in September 2022 and they were published on a social media channel and on YouTube. He claimed that 25,000 civilians, of them 1,000 babies, died because of partisans. Yet prosecutors pointed out that these false figures came from KGB officers before 1990 and not from historians. He also claimed that armed resistance against the Soviet Union was inspired by the USA and caused damage to Lithuania.