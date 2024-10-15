Pair facing a runoff in Utena changes after recount

The recount of the votes in Utena resulted in changes after finding an error made when entering the results into the election watchdog’s information system.

Independent Vitalijus Šeršniovas will face off against and Edmundas Pupinis, candidate of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), in the second round. Gintautas Paluckas, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), was short of 48 votes to made it through to the runoff due 27 October.