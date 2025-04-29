Over EUR 235mn of EU structural fund investments misused – auditors

The auditors point out that the new period of EU projects also contains a similar measure on e-solutions, so the Innovation Agency should assess the potential risks and take appropriate action to avoid errors.

The audit found that it is still common for construction contract projects in special category buildings to be carried out by subcontractors or specialists who are not authorised to carry out the construction work. For example, the construction works of the Medical Science Centre of the Faculty of Medicine of Vilnius University and of the Study Campus of the Lithuanian Academy of Music and Theatre were carried out by subcontractors without the required certificate. These non-compliances resulted in more than EUR 3.5 million of ineligible expenditure.