2025.02.13 16:59

Over EUR 1.3mn donated to Radarom campaign

 
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Elta

By 13 February Lithuanian people and companies have donated EUR 1,336,909 to the Radarom! campaign, which is held for the third time to support Ukraine.

The crowdfunding campaign lasts until 24 February 2025, coinciding with the third anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Two thirds of the donated funds will be used to purchase Lithuanian-made drones and counter drone measures, while the rest of funds will be used to buy Ukrainian-made equipment. The equipment will be donated to Ukraine.

In two previous campaigns in 2023 and 2024 Lithuanian people and businesses donated a total of EUR 22 million to purchase 17 radars, 69 units of anti-drone equipment, 4 vehicles for mobile radars and 1,141 safe warrior packages for Ukraine.

Opinions