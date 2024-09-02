2024.09.02 17:25

Over 5,800 people register with commandant’s offices by September – ministry

 
More than 5,800 Lithuanian nationals have registered with military commandant’s offices so far, the National Defence Ministry announced Monday.

„By 1 September, over 5,800 people had registered at military commandant’s offices. From today, we will start contacting them and carrying out selection procedures,“ the ministry said.

National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas said Saturday that registrations will continue. They were initially scheduled to close on 31 August.

Enrollees will start training with members of the Riflemen’s Union and around 10,000 ready reserve troops in October.

Military commandant’s offices are planned to be activated in case martial law were declared. They would assist the commandant, provide advice, administer human resources and ensure that objectives set to the military commandant are accomplished.

