Over 40 illegal migrants detained in Utena county

Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė commended the timely cooperation among services. It is a case of secondary migration that has become a trend, she also noted.
„Our neighbours Latvians still have no physical barrier. Things happening now at the Latvian border put a huge strain on officers. Those persons enter there and then come to our country. But I would like to point out that our law enforcement authorities are really cooperating closely and sharing all the information. These persons have been detained as a result of a timely exchange of information,“ Bilotaitė told reporters in Klaipėda on Friday.
VSAT Head Rustamas Liubajevas said Thursday around 10 Lithuanian border guards will go to Latvia to help protect its Belarusian border from 5 August.
Latvia has registered almost 3,500 migrants trying to cross from Belarus unlawfully this year.
Lithuania also sent border guards to Latvia at the end of last year. At that time, 20 officers were deployed to the neighbouring country due to the increased flow of illegal migrants at the border with Belarus.