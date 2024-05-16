Over 3,200 people apply to join commandant’s offices in first two weeks – defmin

“We have 3,070 now, according to Monday’s data,” Kasčiūnas told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

This has definitely exceeded the expectations, he added.

Registrations will remain open at the military commandant’s offices until 31 August. The people will start military trainings with members of the riflemen’s union and around 10,000 ready reserve troops in October.

“If we create this rearguard system with 20,000 people or more, it will be a good result,” the minister said.