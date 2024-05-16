2024.05.16 15:42

Over 3,200 people apply to join commandant's offices in first two weeks – defmin

 
Over 3,200 people apply to join commandant’s offices in first two weeks
More than 3,200 Lithuanian nationals have registered with military commandant’s offices in the first two weeks since the call was opened, says National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

“We have 3,070 now, according to Monday’s data,” Kasčiūnas told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

This has definitely exceeded the expectations, he added.

Registrations will remain open at the military commandant’s offices until 31 August. The people will start military trainings with members of the riflemen’s union and around 10,000 ready reserve troops in October.

“If we create this rearguard system with 20,000 people or more, it will be a good result,” the minister said.

Military commandant’s offices are set to be activated in case martial law were declared. They would assist the commandant, provide advice, administer human resources and ensure that objectives set to the military commandant are accomplished.

