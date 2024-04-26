Outcome of US presidential election may not be great for Europe – Grybauskaitė

The ex-president, who held office for two terms from 2009 to 2019, has no doubt that the EU will have to adjust and become more self-reliant in the area of defence and security.

“Regardless of the outcome of elections in the USA, they will not end too well as concerns Europe. Objectively, the American society is fracturing, there is a sentiment to isolate on the continent. In coming decades this will become only more prevalent,” Grybauskaitė said at a conference dedicated to Lithuania’s 20th membership anniversary in the European Union.

“Whatever the outcome of elections – I would not like to criticise either [candidate] – both options are in their own way but distinctively risky and unfavourable for us,” said the ex-president.