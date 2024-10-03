Other allies to join Netherlands in rotational air defence next year – defmin

„We will have really good news. I cannot announce it yet, but I already know which countries and who is coming to us next year. It will not just be the Netherlands – I can already say that, if we are talking about who is planning to bring their Patriot defence systems here and to integrate them into our defence system through a rotational model,“ Kasčiūnas told Žinių radijas on Thursday.
Official confirmations are still to come, the minister added, hinting at European NATO member states.
„A clear timetable is already set at the military level, and there are countries appearing that will follow it,“ Kasčiūnas said.