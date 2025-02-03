Optogama employee was secretly selling Lithuanian lasers to Russia – media

“We know that an employee of the company may have carried out illegal acts as a result of which some of the components manufactured by the company could have been handed over to sanctioned entities,” Tadas Lipinskas said.
He added that this information came as a surprise to the firm.
“The employee was immediately suspended. The company has opened an internal investigation,” the CEO said.
The State Security Department (VSD) said that a pre-trial investigation has been opened and a Russian national with a Lithuanian residence permit has been detained. The person had a wide network of business contacts in Russia, receiving orders from Russian entities and organising the supply of equipment to them, according to the intelligence agency.
“According to the VSD, a citizen of the Russian Federation organised the supply of Lithuanian equipment to entities associated with the Russian defence and security industry. However, the company has not been named. The FNTT [Financial Crime Investigation Service] is also investigating the matter,” LRT said.
Allegations have been brought against 10 people in this investigation. Pre-trial investigations were carried out in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
Data provided by the Centre of Registers show that one of the Optogama founders is a citizen of Belarus, Nikolai Kuleshov. He was also a shareholder in the company, LRT said.
Optogama-made lasers had been previously widely sold in Russia. LLS, reportedly a representative of Optogama in Russia, is still operating in St Petersburg.