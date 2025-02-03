2025.02.03 11:12

Optogama employee was secretly selling Lithuanian lasers to Russia – media

 
Lasers
Lasers
PHOTO: Shutterstock

An employee of Lithuanian firm Optogama has secretly been selling lasers made in Vilnius to the Russian defence industry, the CEO told LRT radio on Monday.

“We know that an employee of the company may have carried out illegal acts as a result of which some of the components manufactured by the company could have been handed over to sanctioned entities,” Tadas Lipinskas said.

He added that this information came as a surprise to the firm.

“The employee was immediately suspended. The company has opened an internal investigation,” the CEO said.

The State Security Department (VSD) said that a pre-trial investigation has been opened and a Russian national with a Lithuanian residence permit has been detained. The person had a wide network of business contacts in Russia, receiving orders from Russian entities and organising the supply of equipment to them, according to the intelligence agency.

“According to the VSD, a citizen of the Russian Federation organised the supply of Lithuanian equipment to entities associated with the Russian defence and security industry. However, the company has not been named. The FNTT [Financial Crime Investigation Service] is also investigating the matter,” LRT said.

Allegations have been brought against 10 people in this investigation. Pre-trial investigations were carried out in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Data provided by the Centre of Registers show that one of the Optogama founders is a citizen of Belarus, Nikolai Kuleshov. He was also a shareholder in the company, LRT said.

Optogama-made lasers had been previously widely sold in Russia. LLS, reportedly a representative of Optogama in Russia, is still operating in St Petersburg.

