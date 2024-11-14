Opposition MPs leave Seimas hall in protest against Žemaitaitis taking oath

The Nemunas Dawn leader gave up his MP seat in the spring of 2024, after the Constitutional Court found he violated the Constitution by his antisemitic statements.
By alphabetical order, Žemaitaitis was the last of the 141 MPs to be sworn in.
Members of Parliament of the Conservative party and the Liberal Movement have left the historic March 11th Act Hall as Remigijus Žemaitaitis was about to take his oath of office laying his hand on the Constitution.
