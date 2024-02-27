Only 40% of defence industry companies work with military directly

About 40% of defence companies cooperate with the Lithuanian Armed Forces, 45% would like to engage in cooperation and a tenth participates in NATO procurement, Erika Kuročkina said Monday.

“These figures show that we have real room for improvement. In my opinion, 40% is not enough. All companies that operate and want to operate in the defence industry, they should work 100% with their key customer,” the deputy minister said in a sitting of the Seimas subcommittee on high tech, innovation and digital economy.

Kuročkina said that “Miltech Academy” is scheduled for the second and third quarters of 2024 to bring the military and defence manufacturers closer. In addition, a workshop will be held in the second quarter of this year to identify challenges the defence industry could have an input to address.