Online voting possible only in future, says PM

„I think this is not even a question for the would-be Government, this is in fact a question for future generations,“ Šimonytė told reporters in parliament on Thursday.

„After all, the main issue is the issue of security. As long as this question is not answered 100 percent, that this is 100 percent secure – confidential and secure – experiments in this area would be simply dangerous for democracy,“ said Šimonytė.

The prime minister added that so far it is impossible to guarantee the security of online voting and preserve voter confidentiality.