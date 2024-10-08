On Tuesday morning, planes could not land in Kaunas Airport due to thick fog

One airliner, flying from Katowice (Poland), was scheduled to arrive in Kaunas but diverted to Gdansk (Poland) instead, LRT has learned from Tadas Vasiliauskas, a representative of Lithuanian Airports.

An earlier flight from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Kaunas was also diverted to Gdansk.

Two more aircraft, from Berlin and Milan, were circling in a holding pattern near Kaunas Airport before 10 a.m.