On Tuesday morning, planes could not land in Kaunas Airport due to thick fog

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila

On Tuesday morning, 8 October, passenger planes were unable to land in Kaunas Airport due to poor visibility caused by thick fog, public broadcaster LRT reported.

One airliner, flying from Katowice (Poland), was scheduled to arrive in Kaunas but diverted to Gdansk (Poland) instead, LRT has learned from Tadas Vasiliauskas, a representative of Lithuanian Airports.

An earlier flight from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Kaunas was also diverted to Gdansk.

Two more aircraft, from Berlin and Milan, were circling in a holding pattern near Kaunas Airport before 10 a.m.

Data provided by flight tracking website flightradar24.com indicates that the Ryanair flight from Milan has diverted to Vilnius.

Opinions