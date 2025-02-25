Offsetting US aid to Ukraine would be challenging for EU short term – presidency

"In the short term this would be highly complicated. By developing defence capabilities, what European countries are determined to do now, it is possible long term. However, for now we consider that Europeans should go together with Americans," the president’s adviser told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

"Americans have rather clearly stated that they do not want [their] troops in Ukraine, boots on the ground, but there are other forms of assistance, such as air defence. Solutions may be explored but today we envision them together with Americans," said the adviser.