Offsetting US aid to Ukraine would be challenging for EU short term – presidency

 
President's chief adviser on foreign affairs Asta Skaisgirytė
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Kęstutis Budrys has mentioned that the European Union should consider how to offset support that the United States provides to Ukraine. Yet chief adviser to the president on foreign affairs Asta Skaisgirytė notes that this would be challenging for the EU Member States in the near future.

"In the short term this would be highly complicated. By developing defence capabilities, what European countries are determined to do now, it is possible long term. However, for now we consider that Europeans should go together with Americans," the president’s adviser told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.

"Americans have rather clearly stated that they do not want [their] troops in Ukraine, boots on the ground, but there are other forms of assistance, such as air defence. Solutions may be explored but today we envision them together with Americans," said the adviser.

On Monday, Foreign Minister Budrys told reporters in Brussels that the EU should consider how to offset US military aid to Ukraine if needed. According to him, in that case the EU would have to double assistance to Ukraine.

The minister stressed that the overall assistance to Ukraine would even exceed needs if other EU Member States followed Lithuania’s example and allocated 0.25% of their annual GDP to help Ukraine.

In 2024, Lithuania committed to earmark 0.25% of its GDP in support to Ukraine for a decade.

