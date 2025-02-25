Offsetting US aid to Ukraine would be challenging for EU short term – presidency

"In the short term this would be highly complicated. By developing defence capabilities, what European countries are determined to do now, it is possible long term. However, for now we consider that Europeans should go together with Americans," the president’s adviser told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.
"Americans have rather clearly stated that they do not want [their] troops in Ukraine, boots on the ground, but there are other forms of assistance, such as air defence. Solutions may be explored but today we envision them together with Americans," said the adviser.
On Monday, Foreign Minister Budrys told reporters in Brussels that the EU should consider how to offset US military aid to Ukraine if needed. According to him, in that case the EU would have to double assistance to Ukraine.
The minister stressed that the overall assistance to Ukraine would even exceed needs if other EU Member States followed Lithuania’s example and allocated 0.25% of their annual GDP to help Ukraine.
In 2024, Lithuania committed to earmark 0.25% of its GDP in support to Ukraine for a decade.