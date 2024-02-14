Numerous lawmakers are accused of abusing expense allowances

According to Tapinas, as the current parliamentary term of office is nearing completion, MPs have purchased expensive computers and phones, which will unlikely be used in their work as they will get to keep them as personal items.

“In my opinion, this is amoral abuse of taxpayer money and members of the Seimas know this,” Tapinas wrote in a post on Facebook on Wednesday

He notes that, based on regulations, politicians may keep phones, computers, other equipment and software purchased for expense allowances provided that they are acquired no later than 12 months until the expiration of the term of office, which ends on 12 November 2024. Therefore, MPs may keep the items bought before 15 November 2023.

Tapinas examined expensive purchases between September and 15 November 2023 and it has transpired that 18 out of 141 MPs purchased computer equipment in this period.