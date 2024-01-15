Number of Vilnius district residents up by 2,000 in 2023

Vilnius district mayor, Robert Duchnevič, claims that the increase in the number of residents was influenced by the development and improvement of infrastructure, lower tax burden, well maintained settlements and proximity to the capital.

The mayor says that with the number of residents growing the local municipality is striving to address challenges in the area of education, to reflect the need of better public services, to improve infrastructure in rapidly developing areas and to maintain close cooperation with Vilnius City Municipality.

For several years, the largest population increase in the district has been observed in Avižieniai eldership, where nearly 17,000 people lived as of 2023. Last year, approximately 1,400 new residents declared their place of residence there.