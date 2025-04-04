Number of TS-LKD backers rises in March – survey

MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis-led Nemunas Dawn ranked fourth in the latest survey by Baltijos Tyrimai. It had the backing of 10.1% of the voters, down from 12.3% in January.

If the Seimas election were held the coming Sunday, 11.5% of the respondents said they would vote for the Democrats For Lithuania, party led by Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis. The number of their supporters has fallen from 12.7% since the previous survey.

MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė’s Social Democratic Party (LSDP), looking to elect a new chair soon, kept its lead in the rankings, with 16.9% of support, up from 16% in January.

TS-LKD, led by its new chair Laurynas Kasčiūnas, garnered 11.7% of support among respondents in March, up from 8.3% in January. The Conservative party ranked second in the new survey.

The Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), headed by MEP Aurelijus Veryga, was preferred by 6.4% of the respondents to other parties (down from 7.5% in January).

Among those polled, 5.6% said they would cast ballot for opposition Liberal Movement, led by Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen. The party’s support was 3.8% in January.

Nearly a quarter of the respondents or 23.3% said they would not go to the polls at all or were still undecided as to which party to vote for. Their proportion was 27.8% in the previous survey.

From 8 to 24 March 2025, pollster Baltijos Tyrimai interviewed 1,020 Lithuanians (aged 18 and older) in person at 115 sampling points about their party preferences.