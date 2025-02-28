Number of terror acts prevented in Lithuania – PM

The head of Government told reporters that he knows more details about the failed terror act in Šiauliai, but this information is not public.
"I can only say that many such cases have been prevented. Those who attempt to do this or organise this are under surveillance. […] Our institutions are not asleep and the situation is under control," Paluckas told the media while on a visit to Panevėžys city on Friday.
On Thursday, Police Commissioner General Arūnas Paulauskas revealed that last year an arson attempt was prevented in Šiauliai, which intended to target military aid for Ukraine. He said that individuals, presumably acting on someone’s orders, intended to burn down radar systems. Three suspects were detained and an international search for others was launched.
The Prosecutor General’s Office stated in November 2024 that a dozen of pre-trial investigations linked to sabotage were opened in Lithuania. In one of them, two citizens of Spain were detained over a planned terrorist act in Šiauliai.
In May 2024, Polish law enforcement detained 9 individuals suspected of carrying out acts of sabotage in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. On 9 May, a fire was started in Ikea store in Vilnius.
Such incidents are linked to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and sabotage against Ukraine’s Western partners.