Number of shelter places enough for around 30% of population, authorities say

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas
Around 3,300 shelters in Lithuania could accommodate around 30% of the country’s population, says the Vilnius Fire and Rescue Board.

“Last week’s data shows that there are nearly 3,300 shelters. The most common are public buildings where people would find shelter in the event of an air raid,” Donatas Gurevičius, the board’s civil safety chief, told the LRT public radio on Monday.

“Around 30% of the residents could take shelter in such public buildings in the event of an air attack. That excludes individual homes where people have built their own safe room,” he said.

A dozen municipalities, mostly in central Lithuania, have already reached the target for the number of shelters, according to the official. The target is to set up shelters for at least 40% of the population in rural municipalities and 60% in urban ones.

A review of collective protection buildings in spring 2022 identified around 1,800 suitable shelter sites. Then the number was estimated to suffice for around half a million people, or 17% of the population.

Elta EN
