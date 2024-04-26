Nuclear weapons in Poland would be part of deterrence system – Nausėda

On Friday, the presidents of Lithuania and Poland observed military exercises in the Suwalki Gap. Nausėda told the media afterwards that Russia has amped up military presence in the region by reportedly stationing tactical nuclear weapons in Kaliningrad and Belarus.
“The idea of deployment of [NATO] nuclear weapons is not warmongering, not a threat to Russia, but yet another element of the deterrence system that would represent a significant deterring factor and force,” the president said.
Nausėda pointed out that President Duda and him discussed the implications of stationing nuclear weapons in Poland.
“The Russian propaganda mill is turning and, naturally, in such cases there are always threats from their side. Yet threats only prove that this idea would indeed have a significant deterring factor and, naturally, this makes the Kremlin politicians nervous,” Nausėda concluded.
President Duda in turn stressed that Warsaw had earlier raised the idea of the West sending its nuclear weapons to Poland but now these discussions have become more relevant.
According to the Polish head of state, NATO territory has to be defended adequately, whereas Russia’s claims about alleged violation of international nuclear treaties or that this would threaten Russia is nothing but propaganda.