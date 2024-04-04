Nuclear reactors presented as one of options only – energy minister

“The strategy is not about nuclear power, it is about renewable energy. (&) Nuclear energy is mentioned there as one of the options. There are more choices there and they will depend on the development of our energy sector,” Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys told Žinių radijas on Thursday.

Nuclear reactors could have a positive impact on prices for residents and business and safety, according to the minister.

“Another factor is the cost of the technologies and whether we will have companies willing to do that because the state will not be building them (reactors),” Kreivys stressed.