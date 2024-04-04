Nuclear reactors presented as one of options only – energy minister

“The strategy is not about nuclear power, it is about renewable energy. (&) Nuclear energy is mentioned there as one of the options. There are more choices there and they will depend on the development of our energy sector,” Energy Minister Dainius Kreivys told Žinių radijas on Thursday.
Nuclear reactors could have a positive impact on prices for residents and business and safety, according to the minister.
“Another factor is the cost of the technologies and whether we will have companies willing to do that because the state will not be building them (reactors),” Kreivys stressed.
A larger share of the Lithuanian population supports nuclear power and its use would have helped avoid the consequences of certain crises, he said. For this reason, Kreivys continued, it was important to show decision-makers and business that it was an option.
“If we look at the polls, almost 55% of the population are in favour of nuclear power. And if we look at the crisis period, we were paying high prices just because we did not build the nuclear power plant in 2012 as planned,” the minister explained.
Kreivys also said nuclear reactors are seen as providing a stable supply of energy, which is needed for the production of some businesses.