Not great, not terrible – PM on election outcome for Homeland Union

It was announced that Deputy Chairwoman of the TS-LKD Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Milkulėnienė would now be the acting chair.

Šimonytė admitted that Landsbergis’ resignation announcement was unexpected but this meant that he party’s leader assumed responsibility. However, she also noted that Landsbergis held the leading positon in the party for the maximum of two terms in a row and would not be eligible to stand in the leadership race for the third time.

"Look, one election has just ended, [but] the party’s chairman announced new elections, which had to take place perhaps in a couple of months. Yet we are not at the point where I must have the answer to this question because I think the answer will come with time," Šimonytė said Monday at a press conference held by ELTA.

Speaking about a potential coalition between the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), Democrats For Lithuania and the Liberal Movement, the prime minister said she could hardly imagine how the latter liberal party could maintain its values if it joined the new centre-left coalition.

Šimonytė said she was pleased and proud that the brittle coalition, which had to work under complex conditions, served the full term of office and has accomplished much. "We will learn our lessons and prepare for 2028," she added.

Furthermore, speaking about election outcome, Šimonytė said that the TS-LKD has secured 28 seats, describing the result as "not great, not terrible". She regretted that the party lost some constituencies with a narrow vote margin, admitting that some people voted against the TS-LKD candidates rather than for other parties’ candidates.

"The Social Democratic election campaign had many promises to limit, close or ban private medicine or education. So, these are ideological issues, where it is unclear how they [the Liberal Movement] could possibly be in the coalition without undermining their values," said Šimonytė.

Moreover, Šimonytė also regretted that it was too easy to "cause a wave" against anyone who is in power and vote them out. She noted that the "pendulum principle" has been witnessed in Lithuania once again, where the same party never wins elections twice in a row.