Norteo, firm linked to energy minister, holds no stake in Ignitis – media

Earlier reports said Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys had 40% of shares in the company Catus, which in turn controlled more than 90% of the stake in Norteo. The latter had 6,000 shares of Ignitis worth around EUR 110,000.

According to LRT, CEO of Norteo Mindaugas Sinkevičius told the media about the sale of the stake, without elaborating further.

“The business decisions of the company you mentioned are a matter for the company’s management. The minister is not involved in any enterprise and is therefore not notified of the business decisions taken by the enterprises,” the Ministry of Energy said in a comment to the LRT news website.