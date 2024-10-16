No three-candidate runoff after vote recount

The ballot recount in Panemunės constituency on Wednesday night found three additional votes for Social Democrat Audrius Radvilavičius, who will face off Gintarė Skaistė from the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) in runoff voting. The initial result showed Radvilavičius and Edgaras Gudynas from the Nemunas Dawn tied at 12.92%.

The election result in Centro-Žaliakalnio constituency has remained unchanged – Conservative leader Gabrielius Landsbergis and Liberal Simonas Kairys advanced to the runoff due on 27 October. The difference between second placed candidate of the Liberal Movement and third placed Jolanta Juozapavičienė of the Nemunas Dawn was 47 votes.