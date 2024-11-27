No sign of sabotage – defmin on plane crash

"All what we have now and what we know, there are no signs that this might have been an act of sabotage. A visual analysis showed that there was no external influence on the aircraft that was landing. An analysis of the black boxes will show what might have happened inside," Kasčiūnas told reporters Wednesday.
According to the minister, conversations with the surviving crew members indicate that there was no concern inside the plane, that there was no smoke or chaos.
The possibility of sabotage was initially considered because incendiary devices were sent from Lithuania using DHL this summer. In July, one parcel caught fire in Leipzig, Germany, and another caused a fire in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.
Swiftair Boeing was transporting cargo for DHL when it crashed short of Vilnius Airport runway in the morning of 25 November. One of the pilots, a citizen of Spain, was killed in the crash. Three other crew members were injured. The plane hit a residential house when it crashed, The house was damaged and its roof caught on fire. Thirteen residents were evacuated but were not hurt.