No room for terrorism and antisemitism in the world and in Lithuania – FM

„As we commemorate the tragic Hamas attack on Israeli citizens today, we must remember that all violence and hatred against peaceful citizens are unacceptable. Antisemitism, like any other hatred, cannot be tolerated. It is our duty to foster tolerance, understanding and respect among cultures and peoples to prevent such tragedies in the future. There must be no room for terrorism and antisemitism in the world or in Lithuania,“ the minister said.
On 7 October last year, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas killed 1,139 Israelis and took 251 others hostage in a terrorist attack at a festival. Of these, 97 are still in terrorist hands.