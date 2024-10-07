2024.10.07 17:42

No room for terrorism and antisemitism in the world and in Lithuania – FM

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
No room for terrorism and antisemitism in the world and in Lithuania – FM
No room for terrorism and antisemitism in the world and in Lithuania – FM
PHOTO: Julius Kalinskas | Delfi

oreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Monday urged zero tolerance towards antisemitism in Lithuania and in other countries as Israel marks the first anniversary of October 7 attack by the Hamas terrorist movement.

„As we commemorate the tragic Hamas attack on Israeli citizens today, we must remember that all violence and hatred against peaceful citizens are unacceptable. Antisemitism, like any other hatred, cannot be tolerated. It is our duty to foster tolerance, understanding and respect among cultures and peoples to prevent such tragedies in the future. There must be no room for terrorism and antisemitism in the world or in Lithuania,“ the minister said.

On 7 October last year, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas killed 1,139 Israelis and took 251 others hostage in a terrorist attack at a festival. Of these, 97 are still in terrorist hands.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions