No proof that cables in Baltic Sea were damaged deliberately – head of intelligence

"So far there is no information that this was deliberate. So far," Jauniškis told the media after Wednesday’s meeting of the National Security Commission. "Our role is to monitor, to obtain all possible data and to inform so that we would prepare better."
He said there have not been new incidents causing damage to the infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.
Nonetheless, the head of Lithuania’s intelligence agency stressed that the security situation in the Baltic region remains tense.
"To have illusions that our troublesome neighbour may calm down would be simply naïve," he said.
Jauniškis added that the VSD plans to publish its latest threat assessment in March.
As reported, on 26 January, a subsea fibre-optic cable of the Latvian State Radio and Television Centre (LVRTC) was damaged in Swedish economic waters, about 130 kilometres off the Latvian coast.
On Christmas Day last year, the EstLink-2 power interconnection between Finland and Estonia was disrupted in the Baltic Sea. Russia-linked Eagle S tanker is suspected of cutting the cable by dragging its anchor.
A similar incident happened in November, when communication cables between Finland and Germany, as well as between Lithuania and Sweden were severed. It was suspected that Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3 did so deliberately by dragging its anchor.
In response, NATO launched operation Baltic Sentry to increase critical infrastructure security against sabotage.