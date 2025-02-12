No proof that cables in Baltic Sea were damaged deliberately – head of intelligence

"So far there is no information that this was deliberate. So far," Jauniškis told the media after Wednesday’s meeting of the National Security Commission. "Our role is to monitor, to obtain all possible data and to inform so that we would prepare better."

He said there have not been new incidents causing damage to the infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

Nonetheless, the head of Lithuania’s intelligence agency stressed that the security situation in the Baltic region remains tense.

"To have illusions that our troublesome neighbour may calm down would be simply naïve," he said.

Jauniškis added that the VSD plans to publish its latest threat assessment in March.