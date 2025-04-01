No link between American detained by Belarusian officers and Pabradė incident – VSAT

On Monday, Belarusian authorities said they had detained a 27-year-old American man in a train that was going from Lithuania, according to a report by the Associated press.
"The VSAT has verified information on the US citizen, who was reported to have been detained by Belarusian officers, and his presence in Lithuania beforehand. He is not and cannot in any way be related to the events in the Pabradė Training Area," the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) spokesman Giedrius Mišutis is cited as saying in the agency’s press release.
"Data available to the VSAT show that the person has been in Lithuania legally for the last couple of weeks. On 26 March, the officers had contact with him at the border with Russia, at Kybartai railway station, and on 27 and 30 March, at the border with Belarus, near the Kena railway station," he added.
Belarusian authorities said Monday they have detained an American man who they said illegally traveled into the tightly controlled country in an empty railway car from neighboring Lithuania.
Belarus’ Customs Committee said the man, whose identity was not given, was found during an inspection of the train in Maladzyechna, 80 kilometres northwest of Minsk, AP reported.