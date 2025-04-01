No link between American detained by Belarusian officers and Pabradė incident – VSAT

On Monday, Belarusian authorities said they had detained a 27-year-old American man in a train that was going from Lithuania, according to a report by the Associated press.

"The VSAT has verified information on the US citizen, who was reported to have been detained by Belarusian officers, and his presence in Lithuania beforehand. He is not and cannot in any way be related to the events in the Pabradė Training Area," the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) spokesman Giedrius Mišutis is cited as saying in the agency’s press release.