No indication that US troops may leave Lithuania – Nausėda

"I do believe that the USA perfectly well understands the specifics of the region, understands well that NATO’s eastern flank is especially vulnerable to aggressors. I have no indication that the USA is willing to reduce its presence here," Nausėda told reporters at the Ukraine Centre on Friday.

"On the contrary, I can tell in all responsibility that we are prepared to invest and accept even more if the other side agrees, even more US troops, military equipment for constant presence in Lithuanian territory," said the president.

Earlier on Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys too assured the media that there are no signs of the USA pulling out its troops from Lithuania.