2025.02.21 16:53

No indication that US troops may leave Lithuania – Nausėda

 
No indication that US troops may leave Lithuania – Nausėda
No indication that US troops may leave Lithuania – Nausėda
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

President Gitanas Nausėda reiterates that there is no indication of US troop withdrawal from Lithuania amid concern in Europe that the United States might give in to Russian pressure to leave NATO’s eastern flank. On the contrary, the head of state says Lithuania is ready to host more US troops if Washington agrees.

"I do believe that the USA perfectly well understands the specifics of the region, understands well that NATO’s eastern flank is especially vulnerable to aggressors. I have no indication that the USA is willing to reduce its presence here," Nausėda told reporters at the Ukraine Centre on Friday.

"On the contrary, I can tell in all responsibility that we are prepared to invest and accept even more if the other side agrees, even more US troops, military equipment for constant presence in Lithuanian territory," said the president.

Earlier on Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys too assured the media that there are no signs of the USA pulling out its troops from Lithuania.

Last week, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth warned NATO allies in Europe that they should not expect American forces to remain on the continent forever and urged Europe to boost defence spending.

Yet President Donald Trump’s former adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster assured allies that American soldiers would remain in the Baltic States.

Based on the data of EUCOM, the United States European Command, 78,000 American troops are currently deployed in Europe, some 37,000 of them in Germany.

The United States has stationed a rotational battalion in Lithuania since 2019.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions