No indication of Western partners discussing Baltics’ security behind their backs, FM says

"Is there something going on that would lead us to suspect (that there are talks - ELTA) behind our backs about Europe and the Baltic States? We have no signs pointing to that. And I feel a great obligation, institutionally and personally, to smell anything like that," Budrys told reporters on Monday.

Partners in NATO working on security issues always share key messages concerning Lithuania after their meetings, he said.

"It is the same with European leaders and the US when it comes to us," Budrys said.

He highlighted that any attack against the Baltic States would mean "an end to European security" and "an end to European geopolitics."