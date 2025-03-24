No indication of relations with US becoming strained – PM

"I call not to lose hope despite of somewhat dramatic and heated statements made in politics. In practice, as we see today, in NATO bodies or in bilateral relations we do not see any indication our relations becoming strained," Paluckas told reporters in Estonia.

"On the contrary, efforts of our region, efforts of the three Baltic States to mobilise funding [for defence] are indeed appreciated. Therefore, I can state that today I do not really see a threat for our transatlantic cooperation," stated Paluckas.