No facts pointing to fifth column in Seimas, says outgoing intel chief

“As an official, I must rely on facts. So far, we do not have such facts. And we should not pay attention to any interpretations. If people like that exist, then we need to investigate and neutralize them,” Darius Jauniškis told LRT TV on Sunday.
However, the VSD chief said, there appears to be a fifth column among members of the public, which is clearly active and voices support for Russia.
“The elections showed that. We have the cases of Mr Eduardas Vaitkus and Mrs Erika Švenčionienė. They openly back Russia. They have a different vision of how the country should develop. Of course, this raises a big question for me: what would such people do in the event of a war,” Jauniškis said when asked if he saw any elements of a fifth column in the public.
Several weeks ago, Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis warned a fifth column was emerging in the Parliament with some MPs acting against the interests of the state. It is evident from the way they vote on key defence and security matters, he said.
In March, President Gitanas Nausėda said relentless fight is needed against a group of people trying to undermine interests of the state as the so-called fifth column is becoming active in Lithuania.
“The fifth column is raising its head, and especially when I see our communication background in Lithuania, I see a strengthening of the fifth column,” Nausėda told LRT reporters in Brussels on 20 March.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said he had no data about any suspicious circle or links current MPs could have that would lead to doubts as to their loyalty to the state.