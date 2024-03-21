NGOs ask Nausėda not to appoint Kasčiūnas as defmin

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė nominated Kasčiūnas, current chair of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence (NSGK), as next national defence minister on Tuesday.

“Presidential candidates, who support the ratification of the Istanbul Convention and the partnership law, should not nominate Laurynas Kasčiūnas for one of the key state roles, especially at this time,” Sandra Adomavičiūtė, head of the Open Lithuania Foundation, said in a statement.

The NGOs argue that Kasčiūnas’ activities are based on radical ideas against national minorities, civil society and migrants.

“The extreme views of the politician permeate throughout his [Kasčiūnas – ELTA] biography. (&) To appoint him as a minister would mean normalising such views and ideas,” said Karolis Dambrauskas, doctor of social sciences and one of the authors of the letter.