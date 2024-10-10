NGO records first election violations

According to independent election observers from the organisation the White Gloves (Baltosios pirštinės), people taking part in early voting have witnessed cases when more than one person entered a polling booth without a good reason for that and election commissions did not prevent this.
More than half of the reports received by the organisation are related to prohibited election campaigning, especially on social networks.
There was also information that voters were taking pictures of their ballot papers and later posting them online urging others to vote the same way. Valdemar Baran, head of the White Gloves, notes that taking pictures of the ballot paper with a ticked candidate or party is prohibited.
Moreover, independent observers visited 20 polling stations and noticed minor mistakes by members of election commissions.
In some cases, observers were allocated such spots in polling stations that they could not monitor all of the voting processes. Some observers were not allowed to inspect whether extraneous items had not been left in polling booths.
Lithuanians will elect new parliament on 13 October.