Newly elected Seimas will hold first sitting in mid-November

This was announced at a meeting of the Board of the Seimas on Wednesday by president’s adviser Paulius Baltoka.

"Today the president intends to sign a decree and the first sitting of the new Seimas would be called on 14 November," said the adviser.

Certificates of members of the Seimas elected for the 2024-2028 term will be presented to MPs on 8 November. This enables them to attend the first parliamentary sitting convened by President Gitanas Nausėda.