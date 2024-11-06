Newly elected Seimas will hold first sitting in mid-November

This was announced at a meeting of the Board of the Seimas on Wednesday by president’s adviser Paulius Baltoka.
"Today the president intends to sign a decree and the first sitting of the new Seimas would be called on 14 November," said the adviser.
Certificates of members of the Seimas elected for the 2024-2028 term will be presented to MPs on 8 November. This enables them to attend the first parliamentary sitting convened by President Gitanas Nausėda.
Before the first sitting, the elected legislators have to withdraw from all positions that may be incompatible with an MP’s duties.