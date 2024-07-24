New shipment of Javelin anti-tank missiles delivered to Lithuania

„Having the systems themselves is not enough. Full deterrence requires a sufficient number of missiles. This purchase from the United States contributes significantly to the strengthening of Lithuania’s defence capabilities and to the long-term enhancement of the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ combat capabilities,“ National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas said.
The Javelin medium-range anti-tank missile system is a modern weapon capable of destroying present-day tanks with reactive armour in daylight and darkness at ranges of 75 metres to 2.5 kilometres.