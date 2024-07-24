2024.07.24 16:20

New shipment of Javelin anti-tank missiles delivered to Lithuania

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
New shipment of Javelin anti-tank missiles delivered to Lithuania
New shipment of Javelin anti-tank missiles delivered to Lithuania
PHOTO: Edvinas Česnulis | KAM

A new shipment of missiles intended for the Javelin man-portable medium-range anti-tank system was delivered to Lithuania on Wednesday. They are worth around USD 7 million, the Ministry of National Defence said.

„Having the systems themselves is not enough. Full deterrence requires a sufficient number of missiles. This purchase from the United States contributes significantly to the strengthening of Lithuania’s defence capabilities and to the long-term enhancement of the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ combat capabilities,“ National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas said.

The Javelin medium-range anti-tank missile system is a modern weapon capable of destroying present-day tanks with reactive armour in daylight and darkness at ranges of 75 metres to 2.5 kilometres.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions