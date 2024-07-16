New MP joins Seimas

She was sworn-in by President of the Constitutional Court Gintaras Goda.
MP Rojaka replaces Aurelijus Veryga in the Seimas after the latter was elected to the European Parliament in June.
Although in 2020 Veryga was elected to the Lithuanian Parliament with the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), Rojaka will not join the LVŽS, instead becoming a member of the Democrats For Lithuania political group.
Rojaka graduated from Vilnius University with a degree in economics. She is an honorary associate professor of Vilnius University.
She was an economist at the World Bank in 2004-2006, while in 2009-2018 she was the chief economist for the Baltic States at DNB bank and a deputy minister of the economy and innovation in 2019-2020.
The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) has annulled the mandate of Aurelijus Veryga after his election to the European Parliament. His powers expired on 16 July.