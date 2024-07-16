New MP joins Seimas

She was sworn-in by President of the Constitutional Court Gintaras Goda.

MP Rojaka replaces Aurelijus Veryga in the Seimas after the latter was elected to the European Parliament in June.

Although in 2020 Veryga was elected to the Lithuanian Parliament with the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), Rojaka will not join the LVŽS, instead becoming a member of the Democrats For Lithuania political group.

Rojaka graduated from Vilnius University with a degree in economics. She is an honorary associate professor of Vilnius University.