New leader of Homeland Union party elected

"I sincerely thank everyone who supported my candidacy in the TS-LKD chairperson’s election. Today the Homeland Union turns a new page in history. I will lead the TS-LKD on the path of openness and dialogue with the public. We will strive to be the party that is worthy of the trust of all the people of Lithuania. We will rally the brightest minds for the strategic goals of the country. My goal is a strong Homeland Union for a free homeland," MP Kasčiūnas wrote in a post on social platform Facebook.