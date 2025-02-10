New leader of Homeland Union party elected

"I sincerely thank everyone who supported my candidacy in the TS-LKD chairperson’s election. Today the Homeland Union turns a new page in history. I will lead the TS-LKD on the path of openness and dialogue with the public. We will strive to be the party that is worthy of the trust of all the people of Lithuania. We will rally the brightest minds for the strategic goals of the country. My goal is a strong Homeland Union for a free homeland," MP Kasčiūnas wrote in a post on social platform Facebook.
The new leader was elected for a term of 4 years.
Kasčiūnas received 13,488 votes, the party announced on Sunday, Meanwhile, 2,942 people supported MP Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, 392 voted for former national defence minister Arvydas Anušauskas, 298 for MP Žygimantas Pavilionis and 59 for Daivaras Rybakovas, the head of the party’s branch in Jurbarkas city.
Kasčiūnas, aged 43, is a Doctor of Social Science, who previously held the duties of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence.