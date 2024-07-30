2024.07.30 15:35

New landslide poses no threat to Gediminas Hill – authority

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
New landslide poses no threat to Gediminas Hill – authority
New landslide poses no threat to Gediminas Hill – authority
PHOTO: Jonas Balčiūnas | Elta

A new landslide has been observed on the southern slope of Gediminas Hill after the storm swept through Lithuania for the past two days. The National Museum of Lithuania said Tuesday the landslide of superficial soil does not threaten to the stability of the hill, but the damaged slope will be reinforced additionally.

„The Museum has a long-term emergency works contract, which allows it to respond immediately to any changes taking place on Gediminas Hill,“ the authority said in a statement.

The down-slope movement of soil was detected late Monday, after more than a day of high winds and heavy rain. The landslide was reported to be about 9 metres wide and over 20 metres long.

„Higher water levels, as a result of rainy periods or summer showers, may cause the hill to deteriorate, but the hill’s 24-hour monitoring system allows spotting any changes in advance,“ the museum said.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions