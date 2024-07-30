New landslide poses no threat to Gediminas Hill – authority

„The Museum has a long-term emergency works contract, which allows it to respond immediately to any changes taking place on Gediminas Hill,“ the authority said in a statement.
The down-slope movement of soil was detected late Monday, after more than a day of high winds and heavy rain. The landslide was reported to be about 9 metres wide and over 20 metres long.
„Higher water levels, as a result of rainy periods or summer showers, may cause the hill to deteriorate, but the hill’s 24-hour monitoring system allows spotting any changes in advance,“ the museum said.