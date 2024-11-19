2024.11.19 12:48

New govt will seek to raise defence budget to 3.5% of GDP

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
New govt will seek to raise defence budget to 3.5% of GDP
New govt will seek to raise defence budget to 3.5% of GDP
PHOTO: ELTA / Žygimantas Gedvila

Prime minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas has mentioned the need to revise the state budget for 2025 so that defence spending would stand at 3.5% of GDP.

"The current draft of next year’s budget will indeed be reviewed and it will be sought to raise the share of the budget allocated for defence to 3.5% of the gross domestic product," Paluckas told TV3 on Monday.

According to him, defence funding may be raised at the expense of public debt in the short-term because effects of taxation changes would be noticeable gradually, bringing additional funding little by little year after year.

As reported, the draft of the 2025-2027 state budget was presented in October. Next year, budget revenue is projected at EUR 17.98 billion, while budget expenditure at EUR 23.02 billion. Compared with 2024, budget revenue will grow by 5.9% or EUR 1 billion, while expenditure by 11.7% or EUR 2.4 billion. The general government debt will amount to 43.2% of GDP, while the general government deficit to 3% of GDP.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions