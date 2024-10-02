New data-sharing website will reduce administrative burden on institutions

The new data-sharing website, ARIS, being developed by the National Audit Office, will be launched at the beginning of next year for institutions implementing recommendations made in public audits. This website will facilitate the process of implementation of recommendations by the institutions, allow access and management of relevant information in one place, automate data exchange, reduce the administrative burden and increase the efficiency of the institutions.
„Following each audit, we make recommendations on what needs to be done to improve the situation in the institutions. The newly developed data-sharing website will facilitate the work of the responsible authorities. It will not only speed up the implementation of recommendations that are important for everyone in the country, but will also allow real-time visibility of changes that have taken place or are expected to take place,“ says Laura Stračinskienė, head of the Planning and Impact Department.
The ARIS data-sharing website will eliminate part of the manual process by automating the submission and processing of data. It will also improve the results-oriented management of the implementation of the recommendations. This will increase institutional ownership and accountability for the implementation of recommendations.
The aim is to make the ARIS data-sharing website informative and highly user-friendly, involving the institutions implementing the recommendations in its development. Representatives from the Office of the Government and the Ministry of Health will test the website in the near future. By the end of the year, the website will be presented by the National Audit Office to all institutions implementing the recommendations.
The National Audit Office makes recommendations to the institutions through audits and monitors their implementation by assessing developments against quantitative and qualitative indicators. A status report on the implementation of key recommendations is submitted to the Seimas twice a year.