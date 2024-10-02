New data-sharing website will reduce administrative burden on institutions

The new data-sharing website, ARIS, being developed by the National Audit Office, will be launched at the beginning of next year for institutions implementing recommendations made in public audits. This website will facilitate the process of implementation of recommendations by the institutions, allow access and management of relevant information in one place, automate data exchange, reduce the administrative burden and increase the efficiency of the institutions.

„Following each audit, we make recommendations on what needs to be done to improve the situation in the institutions. The newly developed data-sharing website will facilitate the work of the responsible authorities. It will not only speed up the implementation of recommendations that are important for everyone in the country, but will also allow real-time visibility of changes that have taken place or are expected to take place,“ says Laura Stračinskienė, head of the Planning and Impact Department.