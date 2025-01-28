New data exchange website will reduce administrative burden on institutions – auditor general

"The ARIS data exchange website will facilitate the work of the institutions and will allow them to find in one place the status of implementation of our recommendations. This system will help to ensure continuity of work and fulfilment of commitments, as it will be possible to clearly see what steps have already been taken to implement the recommendations and which ones still need to be implemented," said Mindaugas Macijauskas, auditor general.
Alina Jakavonienė, deputy director of the State Child Rights Protection and Adoption Service, who has already started to use the ARIS system, believes that this tool will help to keep and manage important information in one place, eliminating the „manual“ process of data submission.
"This system will facilitate the work of the institutions by sending reminders about the implementation of recommendations, formulating tasks, providing the possibility to see all the processes and their functioning in one place, and informing about the need for corrections and adjustments. ARIS will reduce the administrative burden on employees and defenders of children’s rights to ensure a more efficient use of time and resources of the state institution," says Ms Jakavonienė.
It is aimed that the ARIS data exchange website will be informative and highly user-friendly and is therefore designed to be developed in a way that can be adapted to the needs of institutions.