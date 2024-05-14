New batch of Javelin anti-tank missiles delivered to armed forces

The missiles are intended for the Land Force units as part of the strengthening of the Lithuanian Armed Forces capabilities.

“The Javelin anti-tank system received and acquired from the United States undoubtedly contributes to the long-term bolstering of the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ combat capabilities and deterrence,” says National Defence Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas.

The United States is one of the key partners of Lithuania in defence procurements. Besides the Javelin, Lithuania is also buying from the US Joint Light Tactical Vehicles JLTV, Black Hawk helicopters, HIMARS High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, AMRAAM AIM-120C-8 mid-range missiles for NASAMS air defence systems, Switchblade drones and others.