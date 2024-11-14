Nemunas Dawn to nominate party member Ambroza for agriculture min – sources

This was confirmed to ELTA by two unrelated persons.
The Nemunas Dawn plans to nominate its party member Tomas Ambroza for agriculture minister, defying the president’s refusal to approve members of the party for Cabinet jobs, sources told ELTA.
This was confirmed to ELTA by two unrelated persons.
Ambroza has a degree in social work and is a farmer since 2005.
