Nemunas Dawn presents another nominee for environment min

MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn, on Tuesday confirmed that Povilas Poderskis, former director of Vilnius City Municipality’s Administration, might become the minister of environment.
According to the MP, Poderskis was previously considered for the position of chancellor of the Ministry of Environment, but now he is the only candidate for the environment minister’s post.
Žemaitaitis said Poderskis was offered the ministerial job on Monday evening, whereas the next day he met with Social Democratic Prime Minister-designate Gintautas Paluckas. He added that the three had worked together at Vilnius City Municipality.
Poderskis currently heads the Construction Sector Development Agency (SSVA).
Previously Žemaitaitis said that Kovėra decided against becoming the environment minister amid media attention.
In 2003, Vilnius Regional Court found Kovėra guilty of unlawful transportation and improper storage of firearms. The Supreme Court upheld the ruling in 2004. In 2001, his then girlfriend took her own life using a firearm she had gifted to him. Investigators found that there had been a struggle between the couple before, but the Supreme Court did not reopen the case.
Earlier, the Nemunas Dawn nominated Sigitas Podėnas as environment minister, but his candidacy was not approved.